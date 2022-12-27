‘Missing’ judge’s official car mows down delivery executive in Noida, suspect absconding

A 27-year-old delivery executive was killed after he was allegedly mowed down by a car early Monday at the Parthala roundabout in Noida’s Sector 122, police said on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officers aware of the case details said that the car bore a “district judge” sticker and was registered in the name of an Allahabad high court official. They added that the car was driven by a friend of the official’s son, who filed a complaint later in the day, alleging that his friends had taken the car without his knowledge.

“An initial inquiry found that the driver of the Toyota Corolla car was travelling from Gaur City roundabout towards Parthala roundabout and was speeding. Parvinder Kumar (the delivery executive) was riding his motorcycle in the same direction but the car rammed his vehicle from behind, due to which he fell and sustained severe injuries despite wearing a helmet,” said a police officer aware of the matter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to officials, the driver of the car left the vehicle at the spot and fled while passersby took the injured man to a hospital and informed the police. According to Sector 113 police station in-charge Pramod Kumar, Parvinder (27) was a resident of Behrampur village in Ghaziabad.

“Locals informed police of the accident at 1.30am, after which a police response vehicle reached the spot and the injured man was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police have recovered the seized the car and the motorcycle. The occupants of the car fled the spot right after the incident. According to the car’s documents, it is registered in the name of a senior official of the Allahabad high court at Prayagraj RTO and bears a sticker that says ‘district judge’,” said the officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The body was sent for an autopsy and his family informed. Police teams have been deployed to nab the driver of the car and footage from nearby CCTV cameras is being scanned to trace the suspect,” said the officer.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the family, an FIR was registered against unknown suspects at the Sector 113 police station under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, said police.

Parvinder’s brother Jatin said that Parvinder is survived by his wife and two children, aged six and four. He was the sole breadwinner in his family. “The s death of my brother has left the family in shock. His wife has not eaten since she got the news,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Parvinder’s brother Jatin said that Parvinder is survived by his wife and two children, aged six and four. He was the sole breadwinner in his family.

“The sudden death of my brother has left the whole family in shock. His wife has not eaten since she got the news,” said Jatin, a resident of Badhana village in Bulandshahr.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON