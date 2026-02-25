Modinagar: Man, 35, arrested for trying to kill parents

A 35-year-old man was arrested from Modinagar on Tuesday for attempting to kill his parents after he attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon, police said, adding that he had also tried to set their home on fire. Preliminary investigations showed that the situation had escalated after the parents, who wanted the 35-year-old to have a son, tried to get him to divorce his second wife over it. The incident took place around 9 pm on Monday in Modinagar with the situation coming under control after the neighbours intervened and rushed the couple to the hospital. (Representational image)

The father, 70, and the mother, 65, have suffered serious injuries to their heads and upper bodies and were admitted to a hospital in Meerut, officials added.

The incident took place around 9 pm on Monday in Modinagar with the situation coming under control after the neighbours intervened and rushed the couple to the hospital. They are in stable condition, police said.

According to Bhaskar Verma, assistant commissioner of police (Modinagar circle), during an inquiry, neighbours revealed that the elderly couple had pushed and got their son to divorce his first wife who could not bear children around three-and-half years ago. He remarried later. However, his second wife had given birth to a girl. “They wanted their son to divorce her as well, as she could not give birth to a boy. The man was opposed to this,” said the ACP.

The situation allegedly began on Monday afternoon after the parents first created a ruckus at home and also broke their television. They then filed a police complaint against their daughter-in-law, alleging that she had misbehaved with them to “falsely implicate their daughter-in-law to drive her out of the house”, Verma added.

“Around 9pm on Monday, when their son arrived home and learnt about the incident, he attacked his parents in a fury, inflicting multiple injuries with a chopper. He also tried to set the house on fire,” the ACP added.

The ACP said their condition is stable.

Officials said following a complaint from the father, an FIR has been registered against him under section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The son was arrested on Tuesday from the bus stand area in Modinagar, they added.