Monsoon withdrawal likely to be delayed, Noida may expect more rainfall

Monsoon is likely to linger in Gautam Budh Nagar, and its withdrawal is not likely before the first week of October, said the weather department on Friday.

Gautam Budh Nagar, one of the most rain-deficient districts in Uttar Pradesh, may thus see slightly more rainfall than it usually does.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the district recorded 38.5mm rainfall over the last 24 hours and 2mm rainfall from 8.30am till 5.30pm on Friday. There may be moderate rain on Saturday, said an IMD official.

“The sky is likely to be cloudy and the region may receive moderate rainfall on Saturday,” said an official at IMD.

So far, Noida has been rain-deficient this monsoon season, according to IMD. The city received 235mm rainfall this monsoon against the expected 534.2mm--a deficiency of 56%--from June 1 till date.

According to IMD, this will be the third year in a row that the monsoon withdrawal is delayed. Analysts said that two core low-pressure systems are developing back-to-back in the Bay of Bengal region, which will move westwards and cause isolated rains in NCR.

“Monsoon withdrawal will not happen at least till October 6. The withdraw is delayed as there are some more low-pressure areas developing that will lead to rain,” said K Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD.

“There are two back-to-back low-pressure areas developing in the Bay of Bengal, which will move towards the west, leading to isolated rain showers in the region. On Friday, Noida received rain due to the presence of moisture and an isolated weather system over the city. Monsoon withdrawal is delayed this year too, making it the third year in a row,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, meteorology and climate change, of Skymet, a private Indian company that provides weather forecasting services.

On Friday, IMD recorded the maximum and minimum temperature of Noida at 32.1 degrees Celsius and 23.1 degrees Celsius, against 32.5 degrees Celsius and 24.3 degrees Celsius a day earlier.

At the Safdarjung monitoring station, which records average values for NCR, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 32.7 degrees Celsius — a degree below the season’s average— and 24.4 degrees Celsius — a degree above the season’s average.

The humidity oscillated between 95 to 24.4%.