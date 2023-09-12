MotoGP spectators will get to see race suits of past champions, interact with riders

Apart from watching the fast-paced Moto Grand Prix event at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida, spectators will also get a chance to immerse themselves in the whole racing experience with the organisers taking steps to bring the racing community up close at the fan zone at the circuit, officials of Fairstreet Sports, which is organising the MotoGP, said on Tuesday. A line up of 22 riders representing 11 teams is all set to take pole position on the BIC circuit between September 22-24. (HT Photo)

A line up of 22 riders representing 11 teams is all set to take pole position on the BIC circuit between September 22-24. Two riders from each team will be riding the bikes of renowned manufacturers such as Honda, Yamaha, KTM, Ducati, and Aprilia. Organisers said all ticket holders will have access to the fan zone at the circuit.

“There, fans will be able to take selfies with race installations, including the actual leather race suits worn by past champions, which will be on display. We will also have riders coming to the fan zone to interact with fans and hold engagement activities to keep spectators entertained,” said Amit Sandill, director, racing, Fairstreet Sports.

Officials said the leather race suits of past champions such as nine-time MotoGP championship winner Valentino Rossi will be the main attraction at the fan zone, besides a food festival which will be organised on the sidelines.

Sandill said, “With the mix of all the ancillary activities at the beautiful Buddh International Circuit, the weekend will offer a special experience to groups of friends, families and corporates. Fans will get to immerse themselves in the MotoGP racing experience without having to travel out of the country.”

While the capacity of the BIC is 160,000 spectators, the organisers are expecting 70,000 visitors during the race weekend.

Meanwhile, with just 10 days to go for the event, organisers said the race aims to shatter the highest speed record.

“MotoGP Bharat is poised to redefine speed in the world of motorcycle racing. The Buddh International Circuit has undergone remarkable modifications, and it will be breathtaking to see the riders achieve mind boggling speeds,” said Sandill.

In June this year, Brad Binder of Red Bull KTM set the high-speed record at 366.1 km per hour in Italy. BIC hopes to see speeds of somewhere around 370 km per hour, thanks to the long back straight on the BIC, measuring 1,006 metres.

“This straight stretch is divided into two parts – the first segment is downhill, and that will allow the riders to achieve maximum acceleration, while the latter part, which is uphill, will enable them to brake late and maintain top speed,” said a Fairstreet Sports official.

Safety measures at the track have been bolstered with the installation of 1,800 metres of new safety barricading along the circuit, they added.

Carlos Ezpeleta, chief sporting officer of Dorna Sports, the company that owns the commercial rights of the MotoGP, said, “The changes made to the Buddh International Circuit are truly remarkable. This track now stands witness to India’s commitment to hosting world-class motor sport events. We believe the circuit has the potential to register speeds that could rewrite the MotoGP record books.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ashni Dhaor Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since. ...view detail