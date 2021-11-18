Movement of vehicles slow at Kalindi Kunj border, tweets Noida traffic

The traffic on Noida-Kalindi Kunj border is moving slowly because of high number of vehicles, the Noida Traffic Police said on Twitter on Wednesday. It added that that the traffic police personnel are trying to normalise the situation at the border.

The traffic police also issued a helpline number 9971009001 to help people and give them information about traffic movement.

This comes a day after the Noida Traffic Police issued an advisory, prohibiting entry of heavy and medium category of goods vehicles into Delhi, and suggesting alternative routes for those moving elsewhere via the Peripheral Expressway.

The freight vehicles were advised to take U-turns at Chilla red light, Gaushala roundabout (Kalindi Kunj route) and New Ashok Nagar border. "Heavy and medium goods vehicles going from Noida to Jhandupura towards Delhi will be able to take a U-turn from Jhandupura border to reach their destination via the Peripheral route," the advisory further said.

It was issued in the wake of high pollution levels in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). Schools and colleges were shut down till further orders and construction activities stopped except in some cases in the national capital.

In a subsequent tweet, the Noida Traffic Police said that movement of vehicle is normal at the Chilla border.

The traffic police in Noida has asked commuters to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience and sought cooperation of all drivers to ensure implementation of the orders related to controlling pollution in the NCR.

