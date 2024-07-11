Moving bus catches fire in Noida, no casualty

Noida: A moving CNG bus erupted in flames near City Centre in Noida’s Sector 49 locality on Thursday evening. However, it caused no casualty or injury to anyone, said officers aware of the development. While returning along with the conductor from the welder’s shop, the fire erupted inside the rear part of the bus and the driver pulled up near the City Centre Metro station. (HT Photo)

Fire officers suspect that some spark probably ignited the fire in the privately owned bus.

“On Friday around 5.15pm, police received information from locals that a bus caught fire near City Centre. A team of police immediately rushed to the spot and alerted the fire control room,” said Vinay Bahadur, police outpost in-charge, Sector 51, adding traffic was stopped to prevent any untoward incident.

Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said they received information at around 5.25pm, and three fire engines were rushed to the spot.

“The fire was controlled after an hour. The bus was CNG-fitted, and no injuries were reported,” he said, adding that it was suspected that a spark took place inside the bus that led to fire.

The bus driver, identified as Kallu (single name), told police that during afternoon he had got some welding work done on the bus from a welding shop. While returning along with the conductor, the fire erupted inside the rear part of the bus and he pulled up near the City Centre, said police.

There was no passenger, except the driver and conductor, boarding the bus at the time of incident. Both alighted safely before the blaze engulfed the bus, police said.

No case was registered till late evening in the incident.

Multiple videos of the incident circulated on social media platforms, and traffic was briefly affected in the area.