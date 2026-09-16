Why is Jude Bellingham not playing vs Elche today? Is Real Madrid star injured? Mourinho’s decision explained
While Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe were named in Jose Mourinho’s starting XI, Jude Bellingham was left out of the lineup against Elche.
Real Madrid are facing Elche away from home on Tuesday with the aim of moving ahead of rivals FC Barcelona in the standings.
However, one key Madrid player was absent from the starting lineup when the game got underway. While Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe were named in Jose Mourinho’s starting XI, Jude Bellingham was left out of the lineup.
Why is Jude Bellingham not playing?
The English midfielder is on the bench for the match, but the decision does not appear to be related to an injury concern. Instead, it seems to be a strategic move to give the key midfielder some rest.
Bellingham could still feature later in the game, with the midfielder potentially being brought on during the second half.
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Mourinho has instead opted for a midfield featuring Arda Guler and Yan Diomande, with Tchouameni and Federico Valverde operating through the center.
Bellingham's early-season form
The 23-year-old has started every LaLiga game for Los Blancos this season and also featured in their UEFA Champions League fixture against Inter Milan. He has scored three goals and registered two assists across his five LaLiga appearances so far.
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Real Madrid starting XI
Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois
Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konaté, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella
Midfielders: Federico Valverde. Aurélien Tchouaméni. Arda Güler
Forwards: Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, Yan Diomandé
Madrid leads 2-0 at halftime
Real Madrid started strongly against Elche, taking the lead in the 25th minute after Matias Dituro scored an own goal. Eight minutes later, their advantage was doubled when Yan Diomande’s grounded cross found an unmarked Kylian Mbappe, who finished from close range.
Mourinho’s side head into halftime with a 2-0 lead. If they hold on, Real Madrid will move to 16 points, one ahead of FC Barcelona, who currently have 15 points and a game in hand.
Los Blancos' next game will be the Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid on Sunday, September 20.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More