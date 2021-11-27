Murder convict evading arrest held in kidnapping case: Police

An STF steam of Noida police has nabbed a murder convict evading his arrest since the pronouncement of his conviction, police said on Friday.

The Noida STF, in the coordination of a Ghaziabad’s Crime Branch team, arrested Piyush Tyagi alias Amit Sharma alias Om Sharma after an exchange of fire in the Raj Nagar Extension area in Ghaziabad in which the accused also suffered a bullet wound in his leg, police said.

On a tip-off that a man involved in a recent abduction of a motorcycle mechanic from the Tilla More area in Ghaziabad would be passing through that area, the police had set up a checkpoint in the area, STF’s Additional Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar Mishra said.

He said Tyagi arrived there on a motorcycle driven by someone else but on being asked by the police to stop, he opened fire following which the police too retaliated and he suffered a bullet injury in his leg.

He was admitted to a local hospital and is undergoing treatment, Mishra said, adding Tyagi, a resident of Madan Khadar area near Sarita Vihar in South East Delhi was involved in abducting motorcycle mechanic Amit Kumar from Gagan Vihar in Tilla More police station area for ransom.

Tyagi had committed the abduction with two others, Jasbir alias Kaloo and Yogesh, who were arrested on November 11 from Hindan River Bridge near Farukh Nagar town, while travelling in a car along with Tyagi and the abducted mechanic on that day but had managed to escape.

Tyagi and his two accomplices were travelling in the car in search of a safe place to keep the motor mechanic in their captivity when his two accomplices were arrested and the mechanic was rescued, he said.

On his arrest, Tyagi confessed to the police that he had also killed a doctor in the Modi Nagar area and was convicted a court in 2016, the ASP said, adding that Tyagi, however, was not present in the court during the pronouncement of the judgement and never surrendered before the court.

