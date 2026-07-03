Murder of 22-year-old: Suspect shot in leg during police encounter near Crossings Republik

Ghaziabad: A 23-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stabbing his 22-year-old neighbour to death at New Shanti Nagar Colony near Crossings Republik on Wednesday night, police said on Friday.

Police added that around 3am on Friday, they took the suspect to a nearby dumping ground where he allegedly hid the murder weapon along with an illegal firearm. (Representative photo)

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Police added that around 3am on Friday, they took the suspect to a nearby dumping ground where he allegedly hid the murder weapon along with an illegal firearm. “There, he pulled out the firearm from the bushes and opened fire at the police team. In the retaliatory fire, police shot him in the leg and took him to a hospital,” ACP (Wave City) Priyashri Pal told HT.

Police identified the victim as Mohit Sharma. On Wednesday night, the suspect allegedly invited Sharma to a friend’s house on the pretext of a birthday party, where he and his friends stabbed him to death, police said.

Sharma’s family members alleged on Thursday that the two got into a fight with each other about a fortnight ago, during which the suspect threatened Sharma.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharma’s family gave a police complaint and an FIR under BNS sections 103(1) (murder), 191(2) (rioting), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), and 3(5) (acts with common intention) was filed at Crossings Republik police station on Thursday, police said, adding the FIR names six persons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharma’s family gave a police complaint and an FIR under BNS sections 103(1) (murder), 191(2) (rioting), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), and 3(5) (acts with common intention) was filed at Crossings Republik police station on Thursday, police said, adding the FIR names six persons. {{/usCountry}}

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“The other suspects present at scene will also be arrested. We are yet to get the autopsy report,” the ACP added.