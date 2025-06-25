National VC Conference: UP Governor calls for universities’ active contribution in national progress

NOIDA: At the valedictory session of the two-day National Conference of Vice Chancellors hosted by Amity University Noida on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel called on higher education institutions to extend their responsibilities beyond academics and contribute actively to national development. The event was organised by AIU to mark its 100th year. The conference brought together over 500 vice chancellors from across India. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Addressing the gathering on Tuesday, Patel stressed that universities must engage in grassroots interventions, including primary and secondary education, nutrition, clean water, and sanitation. “Universities across the world are doing well in their respective fields, but they should also take up challenges like curbing malnutrition and working on the lack of basic health services,” said Patel, adding that skill development is crucial, not just for students, but even for vice chancellors.

She underlined the importance of empowering women, aiming for zero poverty, and stressed that academic MoUs must go beyond ceremonial gestures to enable real learning exchange.

Reflecting on India’s rich scientific and cultural legacy, she said, “Our vision is to make India a developed nation and a Vishwaguru. We must instil pride in our children about India’s ancient discoveries and promote and disseminate knowledge.”

“The world is looking at India with new expectations, and we aim to make India a global superpower by 2047,” said Founder president, Amity Education Group, Dr Ashok K Chauhan, thanking the governor for her presence.

“The governor’s commitment to national development is truly exemplary,” said president of Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak.

The event was organised by AIU to mark its 100th year. The conference brought together over 500 vice chancellors from across India.

Patel congratulated AIU on completing 100 years and planted a sapling in the campus under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative.

District magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, Manish Kumar Verma, AIU secretary general Dr Pankaj Mittal, and Noida authority officials among other dignitaries were present for the conference.