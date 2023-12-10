NCRTC begins trials on second section of RRTS

After the successful launch of the 17km priority section of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor in Ghaziabad, project implementing agency National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) commenced the trial runs on the second major 25km section from Ghaziabad’s Duhai to Meerut (South) on Sunday, officials aware of the matter said.

The RRTS projects spans 82km to connect three cities of Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The NCRTC said that it has started the trial runs for the next stretch towards Meerut (South).

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The RRTS projects spans 82km to connect three cities of Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut. At present, only a 17km RRTS stretch, known as the priority section, is operational in Ghaziabad. The project aims to offer connectivity to passengers with Namo Bharat trains, which has a design speed of 180 kmph. Currently, 12 of these trains are stationed at the Duhai depot in Ghaziabad.

“After the commencement of operation on the priority section on the Delhi-Meerut-Ghaziabad RRTS corridor, the trial run has now started in the section ahead of it. A trial run of Namo Bharat trains was conducted from Duhai to Modi Nagar (South) on Sunday and will further be extended to Meerut (South) in the coming days. We are trying to complete work on this 25km section by March-end next year,” said Puneet Vats, NCRTC chief public relation officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 17km priority section has five operational stations at Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai depot. The next 25km stretch has stations at Muradnagar, Modinagar (North), Modinagar (South) in Ghaziabad and Meerut (South) station in Meerut district. Once the 25km stretch is opened, passenger operations of RRTS will extend to all eight stations in Ghaziabad district, officials said.

The officials added that construction of viaduct of 25km section was completed in June, while tracks laying is completed on nearly 24.5km stretch.

“Since then, various construction works, including tracks laying, overhead equipment installation, signalling and telecom, and electrical, have been progressing at a fast pace. During the trial runs, different systems such as trains, tracks, signalling and other infrastructure integration will be tested before the section is thrown open for passenger operation. Similar tests were initiated in January for the priority section before it finally opened up after safety clearances,” said a spokesperson from NCRTC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 17km priority section was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 20 and full-fledged passenger operations started the next day. The entire 82km RRTS corridor is aimed to become functional by June, 2025 and at an estimated cost of ₹30,274 crore, officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON