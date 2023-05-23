RRTS: After Ghaziabad, section towards Meerut may be next to open

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) officials on Tuesday said they have completed the installation of the final viaduct, spanning 25km, between Duhai and Meerut (South) station, of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, which proposes to connect three cities of Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut.

NCRTC officials on Tuesday said they have completed the installation of the final viaduct, spanning 25km, between Duhai and Meerut (South) station, of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

NCRTC officials said after the opening of the 17km priority section in Ghaziabad this June, it is likely that the section towards Meerut will be the next to open.

Officials said with the completion of the viaduct from Duhai to Meerut (South), the RRTS stretch from Sahibabad to Meerut (South), about 42km long, has been completed.

“The viaduct work is complete between Duhai and Meerut (South), which has 825 pillars. The work on the overhead equipment and track laying is also going on at a fast pace. It is likely that this section would be the second RRTS section to start operations, followed by the Delhi section and finally the 23km Meerut (South) to Modipuram (Meerut) section, which also comprises the underground section and the Meerut Metro section,” said Puneet Vats, chief public relations officer, NCRTC.

The Duhai to Meerut (South) comprises four stations at Muradnagar, Modinagar (North) and Modinagar (South) in Ghaziabad district besides the Meerut (North) and Meerut (South) stations.

“The work is progressing at a fast pace on the Ghaziabad to Meerut section and is expected to be made operational by end 2024. The work on stations towards Meerut is also going on at a fast pace,” said an official from NCRTC, asking not to be named.

The officials said \slab casting of the concourse and the platform level of Muradnagar station (in Ghaziabad) has been completed and finishing work is going on at the station.

Apart from that, the construction of technical equipment rooms in the station has also been completed. Keeping in view the convenience of commuters, entry and exit gates of this station are being provided on both sides of the road, and their construction is progressing rapidly, they added.

The construction of both Modinagar (South) and Modinagar (North) stations (in Ghaziabad) is also going on rapidly , the official said.

“At present, slab casting of the concourse level of Modinagar (South) station has been completed and slab casting of the platform level is in the final stage. Simultaneously, the slab casting of the concourse and platform levels of Modinagar (North) station has also been completed,” the official said.

The NCRTC plans to operate 30 RapidX trains on the RRTS line and 10 as local metro in Meerut. The trainsets are being manufactured at a facility at Savli, Gujarat and 12 of them have already arrived at the Duhai Depot in Ghaziabad.

The 82km RRTS project is being constructed at a cost of ₹30,274 crore and is expected to be fully operational by March 2025.

