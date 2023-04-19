All Delhi-Meerut RapidX trains to have train attendants

Ghaziabad: The NCR transport corporation (NCRTC) — the agency executing the 82km-long Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project between Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut — has decided to deploy train attendants in all RRTS trains during operations. The NCRTC has proposed deployment of 30 trains, while 10 more will function as local metro module in Meerut. An under-construction station of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) near Shaheed Sthal Metro station in Ghaziabad. (PTI)

The RRTS project is pegged at a cost of ₹30,274 crore and aims to link the three cities with the help of high-speed state-of-the-art RRTS trains. The trains have been recently named as RapidX. Nine of the RapidX trains have already reached Ghaziabad’s Duhai depot from the manufacturing plant in Gujarat’s Savli.

“Each RapidX train will have six coaches with a capacity to ferry about 1,500-1,600 passengers — 500 seated and remaining standing. To facilitate the passengers, train attendants will be available in the in the premium coach, which is the first coach of the train. For easy identification, the attendant will be in uniform. They will also remain mobile and have wireless device to get in touch with passengers,” said an NCRTC spokesperson.

The official said that two buttons will be available near the gates in each coach. These buttons will help passengers speak to the train operator as well as the attendant for any need.

“The RapidX train attendant will impart all the travel-related information to commuters. The attendant will also assist passengers, such as the aged, sick and differently abled, in cases of emergency,” the spokesperson added.

The premium coach of the trains will have additional facilities such as cushioned reclining seats, mobile and laptop charging ports, luggage racks and magazine holders, among others.

To travel in this coach, commuters will have to take entry from the automatic fare collection (AFC) placed at the station platform.

“This is the first time in the country that a double-tap system is being used in any public transportation system. All commuters travelling in the RapidX train will first tap their tickets on the AFC placed on the concourse level,” spokesperson added.

Under the 82km-long RRTS project — deadline for which is March 2025 — the NCRTC plans to open the 17km priority section in Ghaziabad (between Sahibabad and Duhai) by June this year. This will be country’s first RRTS section to commence passenger operations.