Neighbours murder 50-yr-old man after an altercation in Ghaziabad; 3 arrested

A 50-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his neighbours following a dispute late Sunday night. Police said that the neighbours dragged him inside a house in Sikrod under the jurisdiction of Nandgram police station and beat him up with rods and sticks.

According to the police, the victim — identified as Gajendra Singh — had got into a fight with his neighbours in October 2020, after his pet dog attacked the prime suspects — 52-year-old Chatar Singh and his family members. Singh died at the MMG Hospital after suffering from his injuries. “Prima facie, it was revealed that the dispute between the two sides started in October 2020 when Gajendra’s pet dog had attacked the suspects — who are his neighbours. An altercation took place... Based on a police complaint, an FIR was lodged against the suspects (attackers in the present case) and a chargesheet was also filed,” said Awaneesh Kumar, circle officer (city 2).

“There was another altercation two days ago... and we took action against the suspects under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognisable offences). They were sent to jail, but obtained a bail, and were released on Sunday. Later that night, they attacked the victim,” Kumar added.

The family members of the victim said that “some of their neighbours, including Chatar and his three sons — who are the prime suspects — had come to their house on Sunday night”. “All the suspects, including Chatar Singh, his sons, and other family members, dragged my husband to their house and locked the room from inside. There, they beat him up with rods and sticks, and also opened fire at him,” said Geeta Verma, the victim’s wife. However, the autopsy report revealed that Gajendra did not suffer any gunshot wound, and the cause of his death was antemortem injuries, police said.

Gajendra’s family has named nine persons in their complaint, and the police have registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of 147 (rioting), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 302 (murder), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) at the Nandgram police station. Police have arrested Chatar and his two sons — 22-year-old Lavi Singh and 27-year-old Gaurav Singh, while his third son Sonu Kumar is absconding.

According to the circle officer, Kumar, “The four persons are prime suspects in this case... We have interrogated other suspects in the case and are trying to find out their involvement in the crime. The suspects (excluding Sonu) were arrested soon after the incident took place.”

Over a decade ago, the victim — Singh — worked as a contractual staffer with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for about a year, after completing his Industrial Training Institute (ITI) diploma. Later, he took farming as his profession, said the officials.