Newborn baby found abandoned in Noida

Noida: A newborn baby boy was found abandoned near a drain on Saturday morning by a passerby, in Sector 15A. The child was sent for medical treatment while efforts are on to trace the family, said the police.

The incident came to light around 10am when a passerby heard the cries of the newborn, who was wrapped in a blanket. A call was made to the police helpline and the Child Line was also alerted.

“A PCR van reached the spot and the child was taken to the district hospital for treatment. Doctors said the baby is less than a day old. He is undergoing treatment but is stable and under observation for now,” said Rakesh Kumar Singh, station house officer, Sector 20 police station.

Police officials said that efforts are being made to trace the boy’s family and alerts have been issued to other police stations as well.

The new born will be handed over to Child Line for now, as decided by the Child Welfare Committee. Later, he will be sent to an orphanage in Mathura, unless his family is found.

Experts suspect impoverished background or an unwed mother to be the primary reasons behind the abandonment.

“There is no trace of the family yet but we are working with the police to rectify it. The baby is doing well and is currently under observation,” said Satya Prakash, programme manager, FXB India Suraksha, the NGO running the district child line.

He also said that cases of abandoned toddlers have gone up post the lockdown.

In April 2020, a four-day-old girl child was found abandoned near the Parthla roundabout under the Phase 3 police jurisdiction. In July, a six-month-old female foetus was found in the Bhangel area of the Phase 2 police jurisdiction. A new born was found in a highrise in Sector 104 in October. Families have not been traced in any of these cases yet.