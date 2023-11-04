NGT directs Greater Noida authority to file reply on sewage in 94 villages

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) to submit its report on the discharge of sewage in open lands in 93 villages of Greater Noida within six weeks, officials said on Saturday, adding that the decision was made in a hearing on Friday.

Previously, NGT directed authorities to connect these villages to a sewage network to prevent effluent overflow in drains and water bodies, and it requested an action-taken report from GNIDA.

Greater Noida resident Pradeep Kumar and others filed a petition against the discharge of sewage on open land, roads, internal lanes, and stormwater drains in the 93 villages in December 2021.

Akash Vashisht, counsel for the petitioner, said that on Friday, the NGT bench comprising chairperson justice Prakash Shrivastava, judicial member justice Sudhir Agarwal, and expert member A Senthil Vel, noted that the tribunal had directed the Greater Noida authority on August 8, 2023, to file an action taken report within three months. “The record reflects that the copy of the order was forwarded to GNIDA. But they have not submitted the action taken report,” the bench said.

Bhanwar Pal Singh Jadon, counsel for the Greater Noida authority, sought more time to ensure compliance with NGT’s previous directions.

“We make it clear that if GNIDA does not file the report in terms of the previous direction within six weeks, the chief executive officer (CEO) of GNIDA will personally remain present before the tribunal by virtual mode on the next date of hearing,” the bench said.

Ravi Kumar NG, CEO of the Greater Noida authority, said he had directed officials to prepare a report by Monday. “We will file the report and ensure compliance with the NGT order,” he said.

