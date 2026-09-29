NGT seeks details from GNIDA over illegal constructions in Greater Noida

GREATER NOIDA: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) to submit details of alleged illegal constructions violating environmental norms in Greater Noida.

The NGT had granted GNIDA four weeks to submit details of constructions taken up or underway in violation of environmental norms. (HT archive)

The NGT issued these directions on September 24 during the hearing of an application filed by former municipal corporator Rajendra Tyagi, who alleged that unauthorised construction was continuing in Noida and Greater Noida despite the tribunal’s earlier directives.

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The tribunal took note of a compliance affidavit filed by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), which stated that it had written to GNIDA seeking details of the alleged constructios, but had received no response.

An NGT bench comprising chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz Ahmad noted, “The UPPCB has filed the compliance affidavit dated September 23, 2026. Learned counsel appearing for the UPPCB has referred to the communication dated August 17, 2026 and a subsequent communication dated September 16, 2026, enclosed along with the said compliance report and has submitted that the communications were sent by the UPPCB to GNIDA seeking the details of the projects, but no response to these communications has been received from the GNIDA.”

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{{^usCountry}} Taking note of the submission, NGT recorded the assurance given by GNIDA counsel, who said the communications would be responded to without delay, and sought “ten days’ time to place on record the full details along with the notices issued by the GNIDA to the violators and the orders passed by the Courts in the petitions filed by those violators in raising the challenge to those notices.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking note of the submission, NGT recorded the assurance given by GNIDA counsel, who said the communications would be responded to without delay, and sought “ten days’ time to place on record the full details along with the notices issued by the GNIDA to the violators and the orders passed by the Courts in the petitions filed by those violators in raising the challenge to those notices.” {{/usCountry}}

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The proceedings stem from allegations by Tyagi that unauthorised construction was continuing in Noida and Greater Noida in violation of environmental norms, despite earlier directions by the tribunal.

In its July 23 order, the NGT had granted GNIDA four weeks to submit details of constructions taken up or underway in violation of environmental norms and directed the UPPCB to verify two projects allegedly continuing work despite closure orders.

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The matter has now been listed for December 10, 2026.