GT Road redevelopment project: NHAI proposes part-demolition for widening of flyover

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is considering the demolition of the upper section of the current two-lane Thakurdwara flyover on the GT Road to expand the flyover by two additional lanes to accommodate the high volume of traffic, officials aware of the matter said. They added that the proposal forms a crucial part of the GT Road redevelopment initiative and is anticipated to raise the project’s cost by an estimated ₹100-125 crore.

NHAI has outlined plans for the redevelopment of a 14-kilometre stretch of GT Road, extending from Gyani Border to Lal Kuan. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

NHAI has outlined plans for the redevelopment of a 14-kilometre stretch of GT Road, extending from Gyani Border to Lal Kuan, as a specialized project. The current projected cost stands at approximately ₹395 crore, which includes an allocation of ₹110 crore for utility relocation within the scope of the project.

Officials said that the existing two-lane flyover poses a significant obstacle to the redevelopment project and necessitates widening. The flyover originates near the New Bus Adda metro station and extends above the bustling commercial area, culminating at Ghanta Ghar.

“We propose the removal of the upper segment of the flyover. In its place, steel spans will be positioned alongside the concrete structure, offering a lighter-weight alternative. This design adjustment will enable the addition of two more lanes, resulting in a four-lane flyover. We are currently evaluating the flyover’s plans and schematics and will soon arrive at a decision,” said an officer from NHAI.

The NHAI officer added that the current estimated cost of ₹395 crore for the redevelopment project may experience a further increase of ₹100-125 crores due to alterations to the flyover design.

“The comprehensive detailed project report (DPR) for the redevelopment scheme will undergo revision to incorporate the flyover modifications. This, in turn, will lead to an increase in costs. Subsequently, the final version of the DPR will be formulated,” the official said.

Constructed by the Ghaziabad Development Authority in 2009, the flyover intersects the GT Road section. Its two-lane configuration, characterized by numerous bends, contributes to its susceptibility to accidents and restricts its functional capacity.

“The NHAI intends to enhance the flyover’s capacity from two lanes to four, and we will furnish them with the updated flyover designs. This strategy has been shared with the Ghaziabad Development Authority. Ultimately, commuters will reap the benefits, given the flyover’s prominent role and the prevailing traffic congestion,” said Manvendra Singh, the acting Chief Engineer of GDA.

The redevelopment project includes the development of flyovers, widening and beautification of the existing GT Road, development of the drainage system, and pathways for pedestrians and cyclists, among other features.

