Ghaziabad’s GT Road redevelopment to cost 395 crore: NHAI

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will soon complete the detailed project report (DPR) for the redevelopment of a 14km stretch of the Grand Trunk Road (GT Road) in Ghaziabad, which will cost ₹395 crore, officials familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The cost will include approximately ₹110 crore for utility relocation, which state government departments will handle, they added.

The 14-km busy stretch connects the Gyani Border near Delhi to the Lal Kuan intersection and includes several major city intersections, including the congested Chaudhary Morh. The stretch is home to several malls, major markets, commercial centres, restaurants, and retail outlets. The GT Road stretch also connects commuters to Delhi, Gautam Budh Nagar, National Highway 9/Delhi-Meerut Expressway, along with the Delhi-Meerut Road and the Hapur Road.

“The project’s total cost is estimated to be ₹395 crore, which includes ₹110 crore. It has been decided that the work for utility relocation will be done by state government departments, which may also include encroachment removal. We will finalise the changes within two weeks and begin the tending process,” said an NHAI official who asked not to be named.

Among the redevelopment projects are two new flyovers, a 1.5-km elevated corridor, road widening, foot over-bridges, and beatification work. The areas surrounding the GT Road, such as Delhi Gate, near MMG Hospital, and Ghanta Ghar, have many encroachments, which will be difficult for authorities to remove to broaden the existing four-lane road.

“The project has been in the works for nearly two years, and we are awaiting the completion of the detailed project report. However, due to the proposed project, we cannot undertake any major works as this would interfere with the redevelopment project. So, we take up only minor patchwork or repairs as needed. We are hopeful that the DPR will be finalised soon and NHAI will take over the road,” said Raja Ram, executive engineer from the public works department.

“Various departments will handle the utility shifting,” he added.

According to officials aware of the matter, the entire redevelopment project is divided into three sections: a 1.8km interchange between Lal Kuan and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, a 3.6km stretch up to the end of Delhi Gate flyover, and a 9.5km stretch up to the Gyani border.

It also includes drainage improvements and pedestrian and bicycle paths.

