Nine traffic intersections being revamped in Ghaziabad

The traffic police is revamping nine major road intersections across the city and plans to make them left-turn free before the arrival of the monsoon. The nine major intersections where revamping work is being done are – Siddharth Vihar crossing, Hapur Chungi crossing, below the ALT flyover, Govindpuram tri-crossing, Hapur tri-crossing, Club 5 crossing and Bikaner crossing in Sahibabad, Nagdwar crossing and Loni Pushta crossing.

Officials estimate that each of the crossings witness huge flow of traffic every day and estimate that the volume could range anywhere between 20,000-50,000 passenger car units per day.

“We have started the work at these nine intersections and it is likely that the revamp work will be completed in this month itself,” said Ramanand Kushwaha, superintendent of police (traffic). “We have already started work at Hapur Chungi (a major crossing which connects traffic to Hapur and Delhi Meerut Road). Likewise, works at other crossings have also been initiated,” he added.

Commuters said the volume of traffic at major crossings has increased over years.

“The high volume of traffic, especially during the peak hours, blocks the left turns. There is an urgent need for redevelopment of major crossings as traffic volumes have increased over the years,” said Vikrant Sharma, a resident of Raj Nagar Extension.

“Civic and development agencies must focus on road engineering as many left turns need to be redeveloped,” said Colonel (retired) TP Tyagi, president of flat owners’ federation, Ghaziabad.