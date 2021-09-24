NMRC to get approval for Greater Noida west Metro project by November

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), in its board meeting held on Friday, decided to expedite the Greater Noida west Metro project by getting the approval of the Centre for the detailed project report (DPR) by November.

Ritu Maheshwari, managing director of NMRC said, “The board has decided to expedite the Greater Noida west Metro project by getting the approval of the Government of India for the DPR positively by November. We are also exploring efficient routes to run bus services by engaging small-size buses to enhance metro ridership and provide last-mile connectivity to commuters,”

The 14.95km extension of the Aqua Line in Greater Noida west will comprise nine stations from Noida Sector 51 to Knowledge Park V in Greater Noida.

Manoj Vajpayee, general manager of NMRC, said they have issued a tender to select a developer for the Greater Noida west Metro project. “We have received three applications so far. These tender applications are under evaluation,” he said adding that the NMRC submitted the DPR to the Centre, which is expected to give its final approval by mid-November.

The metro project will be funded by the state government, the Centre, the Noida authority and the Greater Noida authority. As per the tender document, the estimated cost of the works proposed in the first phase is approximately ₹491.99 crore.

The board also decided to restart feeder bus services in Noida and Greater Noida. On December 25 last year, the NMRC decided to terminate the contract of the city bus service, four years after its operation. Sources in the know of the matter said the NMRC’s city bus service was incurring losses since its operation. Vajpayee said the modalities of the new feeder bus service will be discussed soon.

The board has also decided to provide an alternate connectivity between NMRC’s Aqua Line and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s Blue Line between Noida’s Sector 51 & 52 metro stations. “A skywalk has been proposed for the stretch to facilitate commuting,” said Vajpayee.

The NMRC commenced operations of the Aqua Line, comprising 21 stations, connecting Sector 51 in Noida to Depot station in Greater Noida on January 25, 2019.