No information that Shrikant Tyagi is in Haridwar, Rishikesh: Uttarakhand DGP

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Police on Monday said it did not have any information to indicate that Noida resident Shrikant Tyagi was in the state. The statement came after multiple reports suggested that Tyagi, who has gone missing after abusing a woman on camera from Uttar Pradesh, had turned up in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh and Haridwar towns.

Director general of police Ashok Kumar said the Uttarakhand Police was yet to receive any communication from UP police in the matter. “If they do get in touch, we will coordinate with them,” Kumar said.

Dehradun senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dilip Singh Kunwar said he did receive a call from the Noida police commissioner but no specific information about Tyagi’s location in Rishikesh was shared with him.

“Our force is on alert and instructions have been given to the circle officer and SHO Rishikesh. Whatever support our counterparts will seek, we will give them,” he said.

Rishikesh station house officer Ravi Saini said he received a call from Noida police on Sunday that they will travel to Rishikesh in connection with Tyagi’s case but later, the Noida police decided not to come.

Haridwar SP City Swatantra Kumar Singh also said they were yet to be contacted by Noida police in Tyagi’s case.

Shrikant Tyagi, who was seen in a video abusing and heckling a woman at Noida Sector 93’s Grand Omaxe society last week, went missing after videos of the incident went viral.

The Noida police registered a case against Tyagi under sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman), 447 (criminal trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

On Monday, a ₹25,000 reward was also announced for information leading to Tyagi’s arrest.

According to a PTI report, six Noida police officials have been suspended for laxity in connection with Tyagi’s case. “The in-charge of the local police station has been suspended. Besides him, a sub-inspector and four constables have also been suspended for laxity in work,” UP additional director general of UP police (law and order) Prashant Kumar said in Lucknow. He added: “Two personal security officers (PSOs) have also been provided to the woman complainant in the case”.

