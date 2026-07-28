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No new licences for live music in bars: State

According to the GR, at present, licences for live music performances (orchestras) are issued under the provisions of the Public Entertainment Rules framed under Section 33 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951

Published on: Jul 28, 2026 08:26 am IST
By Yogesh Naik
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MUMBAI: The state home department on Monday issued a government resolution (GR) stating that no new licences for live music performances in bars (orchestras) will be granted under the provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, and that existing licences issued under the act will not be renewed when they expire.

No new licences for live music in bars: State

The GR underscored that since the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (Working Therein) Act, 2016, came into effect, the number of licences for dance performances in Maharashtra declined significantly.

According to the GR, at present, licences for live music performances (orchestras) are issued under the provisions of the Public Entertainment Rules framed under Section 33 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951. However, it has been observed that in order to circumvent the restrictions imposed under the 2016 Act, live music (orchestra) licences are being used as an alternative means or loophole. To curb this practice, such establishments have been brought under the ambit of the 2016 Act.

A proposal was made earlier this month to amend the law so that such licences could no longer be granted under the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, but under the provisions of the 2016 Act. The proposal, along with the introduction of the necessary bill, was cleared in the monsoon session of the state legislature. Following a nod from the governor, it was published in the Maharashtra Government Gazette.

 
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