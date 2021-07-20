No waterlogging in Noida, say officials

Unlike Delhi and Gurgaon, where most of the roads were inundated after heavy rainfall lashed both the regions on Monday, waterlogging spared Noida though the city received adequate showers after remaining relatively dry for four days.

Ganesh Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) for Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “Though the city received light to moderate rain from afternoon till evening, waterlogging was not reported from anywhere across Noida.”

Residents said the situation is a stark contrast to a month ago when waterlogging brought traffic to a standstill at many places across the city.

“The last time Noida received heavy downpour (June 13), there was waterlogging at DND flyway near Dalit Prerna Sthal, below the Mahamaya flyover and at the underpasses in Sectors 60 and Sector 62. However today (Monday), there was no waterlogging in any of these areas. Pumping machines drained out water from the underpasses, thereby ensuring smooth flow of traffic,” said Amit Gupta, a member of Noida Traffic Volunteers group.

As per officials of Noida Authority, permanent solutions have been found for areas prone to waterlogging.

“A sumpwell has been created at the Dalit Prerna Sthal point, where waterlogging was a major issue. Water is automatically pumped out into Yamuna river, so there is no backflow. Under the Mahamaya flyover, a gravity channel has been created which forces the water into the drain instead of letting it inundate the roads. Apart from this, pump out engines have been deployed at 10 places to do away with the issue of waterlogging,” said R P Singh, deputy general manager, water and sewer department, Noida Authority.

CEO of Noida Authority Ritu Maheshwari said since last year’s monsoon, 25 points across the city have been identified from where complaints of waterlogging were frequent.

“These 25 points include DND flyway near Dalit Prerna Sthal, Mahamaya flyover, Khoda village, Sectors 12, 19 and 22 among other smaller points across the city. After last year’s rainfall, an action plan was drafted so that there will be minimum waterlogging in the city. Drain cleaning has also played an important role. I myself have been on ground to inspect the work,” said Maheshwari adding there are still some points in the city where work is pending due to logistical issues.