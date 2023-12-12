Nod must from DM’s office for Christmas, New Year parties in Noida

The Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, while holding a meeting with various departments and officials on Tuesday, said prior permission from the DM’s office is mandatory for organising any Christmas or New Year’s Eve parties or celebrations.

To obtain prior permission, the organisation must apply through the online portal ‘Niveshmitra’, the entertainment tax inspector said. (HT Archive)

Verma, while issuing the necessary instructions, said representatives of hotels, restaurants, resorts, clubs and pubs, among others, must mandatorily seek permission for such events which will be provided only after they obtain the necessary no-objection certificates (NOCs) from various departments concerned.

Verma said, “Representatives of hotels, clubs and pubs, resorts, restaurants, and other places, which are planning to organise parties or events for Christmas or New Year will have to ensure that they seek permission from the DM’s office, as per the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Act, 1955.”

“The officials concerned have been asked to ensure that necessary permissions are sought for such events in the district while ensuring that the permission is granted only after all norms are met,” said Verma.

Entertainment tax inspector, Gautam Budh Nagar, Aman Sen said, “To obtain prior permission, the organisation must apply through the online portal ‘Niveshmitra’. The entire process is online and, therefore, all NOCs such as fire safety, electrical safety, and security, among others, have to be uploaded online only.”

Officials said instructions have also been issued to ensure that Covid protocols are mandatorily followed at all events and parties.