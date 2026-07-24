Noida: 2 women lose 64L to cyber frauds

Noida: A 43-year-old Noida woman was allegedly duped of ₹53 lakh by cyber criminals in a stock market trading fraud, police said, adding that a case was registered on Wednesday at the Cybercrime Branch police station.

In one case, the victim woman ended up transferring ₹53 lakh in multiple transactions through that app to buy IPOs and in another the woman residing in Singapore lost total ₹11.30 lakh to cyber frauds. (Representational image)

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“The woman, a resident of Sector 2, Noida alleged that she came in contact with a woman on social media on April 4 who informed her about the scope of earning profits from stock trading investments. She subsequently shared a weblink with her for downloading an app to start trading,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

The victim woman ended up transferring ₹53 lakh in multiple transactions through that app between April 19 and June 26 to buy initial public offerings (IPOs), the officer added.

Later, when she requested for withdrawing her profit the cyber frauds allegedly charged her 15 per cent of it as a service charge in advance. “When she was asked to pay more, she realised to have fallen into trap,” the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} Following her complaint on Wednesday, a case under the BNS sections related to cheating and cheating by personation, and the IT Act was registered at the Cybercrime Branch police station, and an investigation is underway to identify the money trail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following her complaint on Wednesday, a case under the BNS sections related to cheating and cheating by personation, and the IT Act was registered at the Cybercrime Branch police station, and an investigation is underway to identify the money trail. {{/usCountry}}

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Separately, a 34-year-old woman from Noida Sector 4, who resides in Singapore due to work, was allegedly lost total ₹11.30 lakh after being befriended by a fraudster pretending to be a multi-millionaire, police said.

In her complaint on Wednesday, the woman stated that on April 4, she came in contact with a woman who claimed to be originally from Bengaluru, Karnataka, but resided in Poland.

“On the pretext of a medical emergency, the victim was duped of ₹1.20 lakh on April 26, with a promise of returning the money in cash on return to India,” said a police officer.

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Subsequently, the suspect asked the Noida woman come to Bengaluru. “On May 10, she claimed to fly from Poland to Bangalore with a layover at Mumbai Airport. To meet her in Bangalore, I booked a flight from Singapore to Bangalore. I then received calls from a woman posing as Mumbai Airport Customs, who claimed that she (the suspect) was detained with one million Euros in cash and luxury jewellery, and threatened that her passport would be blacklisted if customs duty was not paid,” reads the FIR.

Police said that on the pretext of a customs department investigation, the woman (from Noida) was again duped of a large amount of money ( ₹10.61 lakh) in multiple transactions. “After repeated transactions, when the victim felt suspicious and attempted to check the authenticity, the fraudster scolded her,” Vijay Rana, SHO, Cybercrime Branch Police Station, told HT.

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The case was reported on the NCRP portal, and a case under sections related to cheating was registered at the Cybercrime Branch Police Station. Further investigation is underway, police added.