Noida: 22-year-old found dead in his house after neighbours complain of foul smell

Noida: The body of a 22-year-old youth was found by the police at his house Wednesday morning after his neighbours complained of foul smell, in an area under the Sector 49 police
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Noida: The body of a 22-year-old youth was found by the police at his house Wednesday morning after his neighbours complained of foul smell, in an area under the Sector 49 police.

According to officers, a call was made to the police helpline around 11am by a neighbour about the smell, after which a team was rushed.

“He was found hanging. Prima facie, it seems he took his own life at least four to five days back. There was no note found there and the body has been sent for an autopsy, which will confirm the cause and time of death,” said Sudheer Kumar, station house officer, Sector 49 police station.

Police said the victim, from Bihar, stayed alone in Noida and worked as a daily wage earner.

Police officers said his family has been contacted and so far they have not indicated any reason as to why he could have taken his own life. However, the case is being looked into and necessary action will be taken, said the police. The body will be handed over to the family following the autopsy.

Gautam Budh Nagar does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).

