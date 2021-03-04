Noida: 81 autos colour coded on first day of drive

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police on Thursday started registration of auto-rickshaws for colour codes aimed at easy tracking of their movement across the district. Officials said that they provided colour codes to 79 autos during the drive conducted at Noida Sector 37 and Pari Chowk.

The drive will continue for the next 15 days, the officials said.

Ashutosh Singh, Noida traffic inspector, said that 48 autos were registered and given codes in Sector 37 while 33 autos were registered at Pari Chowk on Thursday.

There are three zones for autos in GB Nagar – Noida, Kasna and Dadri. An auto-rickshaw registered in Noida, for example, is permitted to ply only within a 16-km radius there, but this rule is frequently breached, the officials said.

There are about 18,000 auto-rickshaws registered in the district. Besides, there are also nearly 2,000 autos permitted to ply in the national capital region (NCR).

“The NCR autos are being colour coded with red, Noida autos blue, Kasna autos black and Dadri autos yellow. These colours are circular in shape while the codes are painted with white ink over them for better visibility,” Singh said.

On Thursday, the traffic police made makeshift desks at the two locations for the drive. “The auto owner/driver is required to produce registration papers, fitness certificate, permit, driving licence, Aadhar card and vehicle owner’s photo,” Singh said.

The traffic inspector said that the auto coding drive will continue for 15 days, after that they will launch an enforcement drive against uncoded autos. The traffic police will also digitalise the data for easy access.

Manoj Pal, an auto driver residing in Noida Sector 45, said that he has been driving auto for seven years. “I came to know that the registration is mandatory to drive an auto in Noida. I produced relevant documents and was granted a code. I paid ₹40 to the painter as his remuneration. The entire process took almost an hour,” he said.

Prashant Tiwari, assistant regional transport officer (enforcement), who also attended the drive, said that the exercise will play an important role in regulation of traffic. “It will regulate the traffic and will also ensure that only verified and genuine vehicles ply in Noida and Greater Noida. The data will also be used in case a crime takes place in a vehicle,” he said.