Noida admin to act over ‘lapses’ in Census duty

NOIDA: While the Census 2027 house-listing exercise has crossed the halfway mark in Noida, work is pending in nearly half of the designated House Listing Blocks (HLBs), officials said on Tuesday, adding that the Noida authority has initiated action against personnel for negligence.

A review of the ongoing exercise found the work has progressed in 1,172 of the total 2,284 HLBs identified in Noida authority’s jurisdiction, said officials. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

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A review of the ongoing exercise found the work has progressed in 1,172 of the total 2,284 HLBs identified in Noida authority’s jurisdiction, said officials. Of these, only 16 HLBs have been completed, while work has not even started in 1,096 HLBs, leaving just 52% of the designated blocks operational so far, they added.

Officials attributed the slow pace partly to employees not taking charge of assigned census duties and continued attempts by some personnel to get their assignments cancelled or changed.

“Despite repeated instructions, some personnel have not assumed their assigned responsibilities. The situation is being reviewed closely and necessary action is being taken to ensure that the exercise is completed within the stipulated timeline,” Indu Prakash Singh, officer-in-charge of census exercise, Noida authority, said in a statement on Tuesday.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said that suspension proceedings have been initiated against two regular employees, and proceedings have begun to terminate services of five contractual employees for alleged negligence in census-related duties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said that suspension proceedings have been initiated against two regular employees, and proceedings have begun to terminate services of five contractual employees for alleged negligence in census-related duties. {{/usCountry}}

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Similar action would be taken against other personnel found lax in carrying out assigned responsibilities, they added.

Authorities have also written to concerned departments seeking action against employees who have not yet commenced census work assigned to them.

Additionally, Noida authority has sought legal action against certain personnel appointed as enumerators for allegedly failing to assume charge despite being assigned duties under the Census 2027.

The Authority has requested the Gautam Nagar police to register cases under Sections 5 and 11 (related to status of census officials and the penalties for failing to execute census duties) of the Census Act, 1948 against these personnel who “adopted a non-cooperative approach towards the exercise”.

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“Disciplinary and legal action has been initiated wherever required, and departments concerned have been informed. The objective is to ensure that the house-listing exercise proceeds smoothly and that all pending work is completed at the earliest,” Singh said.