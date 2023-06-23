Noida administration gear up ahead of UP CM’s visit as advisor Awanish Awasthi reviews preparations

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Noida on June 25, his advisor Awanish Awasthi visited the city on Thursday and held a meeting with officials from various departments to review the situation, officials said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to participate in various inaugural programs during his visit to Noida. (Representative Image)

During the visit, Awasthi, along with district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma and police commissioner Laxmi Singh, conducted joint inspections of several locations, including the under-construction helipad site, in preparation for the upcoming event on June 25.

Manish Kumar Verma, district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar said that the purpose of Awasthi’s visit was to review the preparations. “The district administration and police visited the sites to assess the progress of the ongoing preparations for the CM’s visit, which is scheduled for June 25. We are yet to receive the detailed plan of his journey,” Verma said.

During the review meeting, Awasthi instructed the officials involved to ensure the timely completion of projects and directed them to make all necessary arrangements. The meeting was attended by various district administration officials, including ADM (E) Nitin Madan, SDM Sadar Ankit Kumar, and senior officials from the Noida authority and police department.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to participate in various inaugural programs during his visit. He will inaugurate several projects, including the Parthala Flyover in Sector 121, Advent underpass in Sector 137, and Vedvan Park in Sector 78.

The district administration is working diligently to ensure a smooth and successful visit for the chief Minister, while also ensuring that the inaugurated projects benefit the local community.