Noida airport:Air traffic control building to be ready in December end

The construction work of air traffic control building at Noida International Airport in Jewar is set to be finished by the end of December and will be handed over to the airport authority of India, officials aware of the development said. The project is slated to be operational by September 29, 2023 or 24?.

Currently, six out of eight floors of the ATC building are completed, and the remaining two floors will be finished by December before being handed over to the Airport Authority of India. (Representative Image)

During a review meeting in Delhi on Monday, Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) presented the airport’s progress report at the union ministry of civil aviation. The meeting was attended by union minister of state for civil aviation, general VK Singh (retd.), and NIAL CEO Arun Vir Singh, among others.

“We briefed the minister about the progress of the airport project at Jewar and informed him that the ATC building will be handed over to the Airport Authority of India by the end of December. This will allow them to install necessary equipment before trials begin in January or February next year. We assured the minister and other officials that the work on this project is proceeding as scheduled,” said CEO Singh.

NIAL has directed the concessionaire to make alternative arrangements for laborers in anticipation of the upcoming festive season to ensure construction work is not hindered.

“We discussed during the review meeting that the financial progress in the July-August period was below expectations, primarily due to the monsoon and other technical issues. We have asked the officials to ensure that the progress on the airport project aligns with the scheduled timelines,” said Singh.

NIAL informed the ministry that the concessionaire has arranged for at least 1,000 additional laborers and workers for the upcoming Diwali and Chhat festivals when many workers take extended holidays in their hometowns.

“At least 7,200 workers are currently on the job at the site, and we anticipate that around 1,000 workers may go on holiday; therefore, the concessionaire has made alternative arrangements,” Singh added.

Officials from NIAL also reported that 72% of the runway work for Noida International Greenfield Airport in Jewar has been completed.

NIAL had finalised Zurich International AG to develop the airport on 5000 hectares. The Swiss company formed Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) as a special purpose vehicle to develop the airport. The YIAPL, on June 4, selected Tata Projects Limited as its engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor from among three companies. Tata Projects Limited,on June 24, started work on the greenfield airport after engaging Navkar Global Group for developing the runway and parking bay, said officials.

Once completed, Phase I of the airport will accommodate 12 million passengers annually, with a capacity of 70 million passengers under Phase IV. Phase I will feature a 3,900-meter runway with 28 aircraft stands and is estimated to handle 100,000 air traffic movements per year. Additionally, a passenger terminal spanning 100,000 square meters will be constructed.

