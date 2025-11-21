Noida airport to get aerodrome licence by Nov-end: NIAL

GREATER NOIDA: With the final rounds of inspections still underway, the Noida International Airport is set to receive its aerodrome licence by November 30, paving the way for the commencement of commercial flights from Uttar Pradesh’s first greenfield airport in the National Capital Region, the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) said on Thursday. Under the aerodrome manual, airports must fulfil a wide range of criteria before receiving the licence. These include certified runway strength, compliance of safety areas, functional taxiways and aprons, adequate lighting and navigational aids, and updated meteorological and aeronautical data. (HT Photos)

“Once the licence is granted, the private concessionaire—along with Air India, Akasa Air and IndiGo—will decide when operations can begin. However, the formal inauguration will depend on the availability of the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi),” said RK Singh, chief executive officer of the NIAL, a UP government agency formed to oversee the construction of airport.

A full security vetting is scheduled for November 24, said NIAL’s nodal officer Shailendra Bhatia.

“If all systems are found compliant, the aerodrome licence—the final statutory approval required before flight operations—will be issued within a week. This is the last major milestone before commercial operations,” he said.

The announcement followed a high-level meeting convened at the airport on Thursday, attended by senior officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the UP civil aviation department and the Union civil aviation ministry. Representatives from NIAL, CISF and various airlines were also present at the meeting.

During the visit, officials reviewed key facilities including the Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower and the terminal building.

“Minor security-related issues flagged during an earlier inspection on November 3 have been resolved, officials said. The comprehensive vetting on November 24 will determine whether the airport is cleared for licensing on schedule,” said Bhatia.

Airports must also demonstrate operational readiness—trained staff, a designated accountable manager, sufficient fire and rescue cover, emergency response plans, wildlife hazard management, and robust ground-handling and security systems.

The DGCA completed the second round of flight calibration tests on November 4, following the first round on October 31 earlier this year.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) had already cleared the airport’s security preparedness on September 15.

The Airports Authority of India has also supervised the installation of the airport’s communication, navigation and surveillance/air traffic management systems, said officials.

The roofing of the passenger terminal is complete and multiple technical trials are in progress, they said.

A full Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer (ORAT) programme—covering system checks, simulations and stakeholder training—is underway. This includes trials for baggage handling systems, security equipment, check-in counters and boarding gates, they added.