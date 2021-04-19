Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida authority begins intense sanitisation drive
noida news

Noida authority begins intense sanitisation drive

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 12:29 AM IST
NOIDA: The Noida authority on Sunday said that it has started an intense sanitisation drive to break the chain of coronavirus infection in the city. Around 5,000 staff from the authority’s health department have been engaged in the drive, officials said.

The authority has engaged six fire tenders, 26 water pressure tankers, 39 pressure machines and 42 battery spray machines to cover 64 residential areas, 20 villages and 66 housing societies for proper sanitization of surfaces and walls, said the officials.

“We are properly sanitizing the public spaces in both rural and urban areas to minimise the Covid-19 risk,” said SC Mishra, senior project engineer, Noida authority.

On Sunday, the authority covered industrial sectors from 1 to 11, and some residential sectors, including 14, 15, 15A, 19, and from 20 to 25, among others. “We covered commercial areas of sector 18, Atta Market, and markets in sectors 104 and sector 50,” said Mishra.

The authority’s team covered villages, such as Mamura, Gijhaud, Nagla Charan Das, Sorkha, Gejha and Kakrala, among others. “We covered 20 villages on Sunday, and take up other villages on Monday. Our motive is that all villages, markets, and other public places are sanitized,” said Mishra.

The authority also conducted sanitization in housing societies such as Jaypee Wish Town, Prateek Wisteria, Zenith and Supertech Romano, among others, the officials said.

The authority is using sodium hypochlorite solution as disinfectant. “We have directed the staff to spray the solution properly so that no spot stays uncovered,” said Mishra.

