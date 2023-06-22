Noida authority cancels allotment of 14 duplex flats in Sector 135 as allottees fail to pay dues

The Noida authority cancelled the allotment of 14 duplex flats in Sector 135 in Noida after allottees failed to clear their pending dues, officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, the decision was made following a meeting of the Noida authority held on Monday. The total outstanding amount of approximately ₹32 crore remained unpaid despite repeated warnings and reminders.

Out of a total of 17 allottees, three individuals took the matter to court, while the allotments of the remaining 14 were canceled. These duplex flats were allotted on a 180-square-meter plot in Sector 135 between the years 2011 and 2016. A fixed amount was initially deposited, with the remaining balance to be paid in instalments, officials said.

“The decision to cancel the allotment was taken for those who failed to clear their dues. Despite repeated reminders and notices from the authority, the outstanding amount was not settled, leading to this action,” said Ritu Maheshwari, the chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

Regarding the disposition of the deposited amount, officials have yet to determine whether it will be seized or returned to the allottees.

