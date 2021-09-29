Noida authority issues notices to realtors to recover water dues worth 16 crore

The Noida authority’s water department has sent recovery notices to six defaulters, which together owe ₹16.77 crore in water supply charges.

According to Noida authority officials, six realtors have not paid water charges for group housing societies for several years. These realtors are bulk consumers and owe the authority at least ₹25 lakh each.

These societies are located in sectors 34, 74, 75 and 137. Authority officials said that they have decided to not cut the water supply because it will affect the apartment owners living in these societies.

“We have issued recovery notices to six realtors, who repeatedly failed to pay for water consumption in their respective societies. The small consumers pay on time but some big defaulters, who owe more than ₹25 lakh, are delaying the payment,” said RP Singh, deputy general manager of the Noida authority and head of the water department.

The authority has set a target to recover at least ₹70 crore from consumers of water. So far, since April 2021, the department has recovered ₹56.03 crore.

“We aim to recover the remaining amount at the earliest as we have issued notices to all the defaulters. We will increase our revenue collection from water consumers and may collect around ₹100 crore this financial year 2021-22,” said Singh.

As per the prevailing rates, the authority charges ₹188 per month from a middle-income group flat owner; ₹225 per month from a high-income group flat owner; and, ₹280 from a duplex flat owner. An owner of a 200 square metre plot pays ₹268 per month and the authority charges ₹505 per month from the owner of a 350 sqm plot. Noida has at least 80,000 consumers from all categories, said officials of the authority.