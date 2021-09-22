Noida authority removes illegal vendors from Brahmaputra Market

The Noida authority on Tuesday carried out an anti-encroachment drive against illegal street vendors in Brahmaputra Market in Noida’s Sector 29. The move comes after several complaints from residents of the Arun Vihar locality which is opposite Sector 29.

According to authority officials, the action was taken after some vendors refused to shift to a separate vending zone that has been created in the nearby area of Sector 37. Brahmaputra Market is one of the oldest and famous market complexes in the city.

“There are 101 registered roadside vendors in the sector, including those who set up their stalls in Brahmaputra Market. These vendors were repeatedly being asked to move to the vending zone. However, only 25 of the registered vendors supported the decision, and the rest were staying put at the market illegally,” said Indu Prakash Singh, officer on special duty, Noida authority.

Last week, the authority had proposed to set up a vending zone along Arun Vihar locality’s entry gates in Sector 37 which was opposed by the Arun Vihar Residents’ Welfare Association (AVRWA) citing security and sanitation concerns. After the protest, the vending zone was shifted towards the post office along the T-junction of the Ambedkar Market in Sector 37.

“The Noida authority has created a separate zone for the vendors to set up their stalls/shops in a legal and organised manner. By setting up their shops at the Brahmaputra Market on the space meant for pedestrians, the vendors not only create nuisance but also deface the market,” said Colonel (retired) IP Singh, chairman of AVRWA.

The residential area in Arun Vihar majorly houses retired armed forces personnel.

Colonel (retired) UB Singh, ward director of Ward 6A, said, “As the authority officials have removed the encroachment from Brahmaputra Market, the RWA will ensure that the illegal vendors do not return.”

Meanwhile, SK Gupta, president of Rehri Patri Sanchalak Welfare Association, said that the vendors at Brahmaputra Market have been given licences to shift to the vending zone. “We encourage all street vendors in Noida to follow the rules and set up their shops legally. At the Brahmaputra Market too, the authority officials have given licences to the vendors so they can shift to the new vending zone. However, some of them are still resisting the move. We will talk to them and try to resolve the issues,” said Gupta.