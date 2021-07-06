Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida authority sets up two sump wells to tackle waterlogging
noida news

Noida authority sets up two sump wells to tackle waterlogging

NOIDA: The Noida authority has set up two sump wells in the city to deal with waterlogging issues during the monsoon
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 12:40 AM IST
HT Image

NOIDA: The Noida authority has set up two sump wells in the city to deal with waterlogging issues during the monsoon. It will also start a helpline number for quick redressal of complaints related to waterlogging, officials said.

“We have developed two sump wells at the DND (Delhi-Noida-Direct) Flyway and near Mahamaya flyover. Besides, we will start a helpline for waterlogging complaints on Tuesday,” said RP Singh, senior manager (water works) of the Noida authority.

The authority has built one sump well on a road that connects Sector 126 to Amity University from Mahamaya flyover, and another at a road coming from Greater Noida side and going towards DND Flyway.

“These are two major points of waterlogging that hassle commuters. But going forward, commuters will not face any inconvenience during rain,” said Singh.

According to the officials, a sump well, which is a temporary pit, helps trap rainwater that can later be pumped into nearby drains.

According to the authority, there are 22 low lying areas in the city where it will temporarily set up pumps to drain water. Besides, the authority has also de-silted the city drains in order to prevent waterlogging, said the officials. The drains get choked with plastic and filth thereby causing waterlogging in different areas of the city, they added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This video of a doggo staring at a ball may seem sad but it has a funny twist

Hyena gives zookeeper ‘kisses’ in video gone viral. Over a million views so far

This wedding menu card from the 90s may leave you feeling nostalgic

Cat supervises human working on laptop, refuses to be petted hilariously. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Petrol Price
Horoscope Today
Chirag Paswan
Ram Vilas Paswan
CoWIN
Gold rate today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP