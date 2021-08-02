Noida authority to launch campaign to address civic woes in urban villages

NOIDA: The Noida authority will launch a door-to-door drive in urban villages to address civic woes of the residents. The move came after the villagers demanded civic amenities at par with urban areas.

The initiative -- Noida Aapke Dwar (Noida at your doorstep) -- will begin from August 3.

“We will inspect two villages on Tuesdays and Thursdays to understand and address the civic woes. Our team comprising the staff from horticulture, water, sewer, engineering, project and other wings will go door-to-door in rural areas so that we can address the issues instantly,” said Rajiv Tyagi, chief general manager, Noida authority.

The authority will visit 81 villages spread across 20,000 hectares and address the issues. “The authority has a vision to make sure that both urban and rural areas have better civic amenities. We have brought all departments under one umbrella for this,” said Tyagi.

Villages are grappled with issues like blockage of sewer, drains, broken roads, unclean surroundings, broken pavements, unkempt parks and issues related with land encroachment, among others.

“If all departments are not working together to solve a civic issue, then it takes longer to resolve it because the officials keep passing the buck onto each other. There are many issues which stay unresolved because officials do not pay heed to the complaints. We hope the initiative will help and find relief to us,” said Deepa Chauhan, a resident of Nagli Wazidpur village.