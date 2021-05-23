Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida: Cop suspended for failing to implement lockdown guidelines
Noida: Cop suspended for failing to implement lockdown guidelines

Noida: A police sub-inspector, posted as in-charge of a police post under Phase 2 police jurisdiction, was suspended for allegedly failing to implement lockdown restrictions in a market
According to senior police officials, multiple complaints came from public that non-essential shops in the Gejha market were staying open during the lockdown. Following this input, a probe was initiated in the matter, the officials said.

“It was found that there was a lapse on the part of the police post in-charge in implementation of the specified curfew guidelines. Non-essential businesses were staying open and this would not have been possible without his knowledge. The sub-inspector was suspended as he was negligent in the discharge of his duties,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, zone 2.

Chander said that a departmental inquiry in the matter is still underway.

During the current lockdown which has been extended till May 31, only essential businesses are permitted to operate in Gautam Budh Nagar. In addition, Section 144 is implemented in the district which prohibits a gathering of more than five people.

The police officials said that complaints have come from other market areas as well but there were more failure reports coming from the Gejha market.

Earlier this month, five police personnel, including two sub-inspectors and three constables, from the Phase 2 police station had been suspended. There were allegations that they had detained a liquor store owner and a salesman from Gejha for illegally running the shop during the lockdown. The two were allegedly booked under lighter sections and allowed to go, following which a departmental inquiry was initiated and they were suspended. The DCP said that the matter is still under investigation.

