Noida News
noida news

Noida cops probe fake job ad promising airport jobs

Greater Noida: Gautam Budh Nagar Police took cognisance of fake advertisements that allegedly promised jobs at the upcoming Jewar airport
HT Image
Updated on Jun 14, 2022 01:36 AM IST
Ashni Dhaor

Police said that initial findings have revealed it to be a scam to dupe unemployed people.

The pamphlets offering jobs at the airport were reported to police after posters were also found put up at public places in Jewar and nearby areas. The advertisements claimed direct recruitment at airports across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, including the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar.

Greater Noida’s deputy commissioner of police, Meenakshi Katyayan, said that they are investigating the matter. “We came to know about it through social media and upon investigating, we found it to be fake” she said.

