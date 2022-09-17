Noida cops take bribe to let off drug trafficking suspect, 3 suspended

Three police personnel have been suspended here and one of them has been arrested for allegedly taking money from a person to let him off the hook in a drug trafficking case, officials said on Saturday.

The errant officials were posted at the Noida Sector 57 police post under Sector 58 police station. The action was initiated after a video went viral on social media on Friday purportedly showing a constable taking a ₹20,000 bribe, they said.

The local police post officials had picked up Narang, a resident of Bishanpura village, on September 14 on charges of drug trafficking and allegedly sought a bribe of ₹20,000 to release him.

Narang's friend handed over the amount to the constable while it was secretly recorded and it got circulated on social media.

The bribery charge against the police personnel comes amid a state-wide crackdown on illegal drugs network on the instructions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanatn.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi said when the matter came to light on Friday the police department held an inquiry and the allegations were valid.

"Narang was picked up for an inquiry into drug trafficking. He was then asked for ₹20,000 to release him. The allegations of corruption against the policemen were investigated and found true," he said.

"Three personnel including the Sector 57 police chowki in-charge (Lokesh Sharma), a head constable (Rajkumar Tyagi) and the constable (Sonu Kumar) who was seen in the video taking money have been suspended," the additional DCP said.

The head constable seen taking the money has been taken into police custody, Dwivedi said, adding an FIR has also been registered and further probe will be held.

