Noida discom directed to step up power infrastructure

GREATER NOIDA: The Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), Noida zone has been directed to expedite infrastructure projects, strengthen the electricity distribution network and improve consumer grievance redressal across Gautam Budh Nagar district, the power discom officials said on Monday.

The electricity department has been asked to prepare a proposal for establishing a departmental workshop in Jewar and maintain adequate reserve stocks of transformers. (HT Archive)

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The directions on Monday from Gautam Budh Nagar parliamentarian Mahesh Sharma as the electricity demand in Gautam Budh Nagar district continues to grow with expanding residential areas and upcoming industrial projects, particularly in the district’s Jewar region, where the Noida International Airport has been built.

The electricity department has been asked to prepare a proposal for establishing a departmental workshop in Jewar and maintain adequate reserve stocks of transformers so that damaged transformers can be replaced within the prescribed time, said officials.

A detailed action plan has also been sought to set up a major power substation in Sector 10 of Jewar, which is expected to emerge as a major industrial hub in the coming years, they added.

Officials have been asked to complete all sanctioned works under various power infrastructure schemes and the department’s business plan within stipulated timelines, while maintaining the technical and quality standards.

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{{^usCountry}} The directions also stress regular maintenance of the network, field inspections and prompt restoration of supply in the event of faults. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The directions also stress regular maintenance of the network, field inspections and prompt restoration of supply in the event of faults. {{/usCountry}}

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“There should be no negligence in resolving electricity-related complaints. Consumers must receive prompt, transparent and quality services, while field-level monitoring should be strengthened to make the electricity distribution system more effective,” the parliamentarian directed PVVNL (Noida) on Monday.

He also said uninterrupted and quality power supply remained a priority, adding that the electricity department should make optimum use of modern technologies alongside regular maintenance to ensure reliable service.

“There is no shortage of power generation in the state. All electricity infrastructure projects should be completed on priority with quality, transparency and accountability so that both present and future electricity requirements can be met smoothly,” Sharma said.

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Chief engineer, Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL, Noida zone) Sanjay Kumar Jain said on Monday that the department would continue to strengthen the distribution network and ensure that infrastructure projects and consumer service initiatives are implemented in a time-bound manner to meet the district’s growing electricity requirements.

The power discom has also been directed to ensure that works sanctioned under various schemes are completed without delay so that the network remains capable of handling increasing demand while providing reliable electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial consumers.