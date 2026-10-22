Noida Elevated Road shut after second cave-in in a month, repairs underway

The Noida authority has closed the carriageway from Sector 61 towards Sector 18 and started repairs on the six-lane Noida Elevated Road, days after a 2x2-foot section near Sector 33 caved in, officials said on Wednesday.

Built at a cost of ₹480 crore, the elevated road connects Sectors 18 and 61 and carries nearly 150,000 commuters on weekdays. (HT)

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The latest incident came to light on Monday morning after a passer-by reported the damage. Officials initially barricaded the affected patch but allowed traffic to continue. On Wednesday, however, the damaged section widened, prompting authorities to shut the entire carriageway between Sectors 61 and 18, officials said.

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Also read: Noida elevated road closed from Sector 61 to Sector 18 after section caves in, traffic diverted

Traffic diverted to Maharaja Agrasen Marg during repairs

Traffic has been diverted to Maharaja Agrasen Marg, which runs parallel to the elevated road. The closure will remain in place until repairs are completed, the traffic police said.

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{{^usCountry}} “We are also probing to ascertain the reason for this cave-in and if this is linked to the previous incident,” said Vandana Tripathi, additional chief executive officer of the Noida authority. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are also probing to ascertain the reason for this cave-in and if this is linked to the previous incident,” said Vandana Tripathi, additional chief executive officer of the Noida authority. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said they expect to complete repairs within two days. It is also planning to engage IIT Delhi to conduct a safety audit of the elevated road, which opened to the public in 2017, officials said.

Also read: Noida sets October 31 deadline for road repair

Earlier cave-in reported near Vishwa Bharti Public School in September

The incident comes barely a month after a 10x5-foot section, around three feet deep, caved in near Vishwa Bharti Public School on September 15. The authority is investigating whether the two incidents are connected.

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Built at a cost of ₹480 crore, the elevated road connects Sector 18 with Sector 61 and adjoining sectors, providing a key route between Noida, Ghaziabad and Delhi via the DND Flyway. Nearly 150,000 commuters use it on weekdays, according to traffic department data.

The road underwent repair and restoration work costing ₹14.55 crore in March 2024 after cracks developed on its surface and layers eroded at several locations.