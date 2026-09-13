Ahead of Ganeshotsav, clamour grows for opening completed Warje bridge carriageway

PUNE: With Ganeshotsav round-the-corner and a significant rise in vehicular movement expected on the Pune-Satara and Mumbai-Bengaluru highway corridors, residents and motorists have urged the authorities to open the completed, remaining carriageway of the new Warje bridge on the Pune bypass (NH-48) without further delay. Presently, thousands of vehicles continue to daily use the existing carriageway and adjoining stretches, as the completed side which is expected to provide additional capacity and ease congestion around Warje bridge chowk has not yet been opened to the public. Residents insist that the opening should not be delayed any further. (HT)

A National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “The work on the bridge is complete and the remaining carriageway will soon be opened to traffic. The necessary checks and arrangements are being completed before opening it.” The official said that they are trying to open the carriageway to the public by next week.

Residents however insist that the opening should not be delayed any further. “The bridge is ready but motorists are still forced to face long queues every day. With Ganpati approaching, traffic will increase considerably. If the completed side is opened now, it will provide immediate relief to thousands of commuters,” said Kunal Mankar, a Warje resident.

Baba Shinde, president, Maharashtra Drivers-Owners and Representatives Federation, demanded that the carriageway be opened immediately. “There is no reason to keep a completed carriageway closed when motorists are suffering in traffic jams every day. The authorities should open the remaining side immediately, particularly before Ganpati when traffic on this route will increase manifold,” Shinde said.

The highway section near Warje and Vadgaon is considered one of Pune’s busiest entry and exit points and handles a massive volume of traffic every day, including private vehicles, state transport (ST) buses, tourist buses, and heavy vehicles. Due to ongoing construction activity and narrow carriageway, motorists currently face long queues and delays during peak office hours, especially in the morning and evening.