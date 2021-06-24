Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Noida: FIR lodged after cop's complaint in alleged robbery with scribe
noida news

Noida: FIR lodged after cop's complaint in alleged robbery with scribe

The police maintained no cooperation by the journalist, adding further probe is underway.
PTI | , Noida
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 06:57 AM IST
An FIR was lodged around 10.30 pm on Tuesday after a complaint by a sub-inspector, Kartar Singh, who is also part of a team probing the matter.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has lodged an FIR over the alleged robbery with a television journalist on a road stretch in Greater Noida earlier this week, officials said on Wednesday.

The alleged incident took place around 1 am on June 20 when some unidentified persons on two motorcycles waylaid him and robbed 5,000 to 6,000 cash, the journalist, Atul Agrawal, who works with a Hindi news channel, said in a Facebook post.

Taking suo motu cognisance of social media posts, the Noida Police had launched a probe into the incident, with a senior police official on Tuesday saying they had not received any complaint from the journalist over the matter.

"The FIR was lodged against unidentified accused at the Bisrakh police station on Tuesday night following a complaint by a local sub-inspector who was also part of a team probing the case," a police official said.

"The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code section 392 (robbery)," the official added.

