Noida fire dept to get tallest hydraulic platform soon
The Gautam Budh Nagar fire department has finally got the approval to buy a 72-metre-tall hydraulic platform worth ₹18 crore. According to officials, all the three development authorities of the district will spend ₹6 crore each to buy the platform, which will be the tallest in the state of Uttar Pradesh.
Officials said that currently the tallest hydraulic platform of the district fire department measures 42 metres.
“The 72-metre-tall hydraulic platform is especially required for high-rise apartments in the district as many buildings are nearly 100 metres tall,” said Arun Kumar, chief fire officer in Gautam Budh Nagar district.
Presently, the district fire department has two 32-metre-tall and one 42-metre-tall hydraulic platforms.
Officials added that the 72-metre hydraulic platform will be made by an international firm.
“A global tender will soon be floated for the same, after the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are over. The platform costs ₹18 crore and the proposal for the same has been approved. The proposal states that the Noida authority, Yamuna authority and Greater Noida authority will pay ₹6 crore each to acquire the hydraulic platform,” added Kumar.
“Currently, during fire incidents at high-rise societies, we have to use weightrisers and hose pipes to reach flats that are above 42 metres. The proposal to buy the 72-metre-long hydraulic platform was stuck since the last couple years, but it has finally been approved,” said Kumar. He added that once the tendering process is over, the platform will be made-to-order and may take over 10 months to be delivered to the fire department.
Meanwhile, Noida and Greater Noida residents said that the hydraulic platform will be a boon for the district
“The 72-metre-tall hydraulic platform is much needed for Gautam Budh Nagar district, which has many high- rise societies. Fire safety should be the top priority of the district administration. We hope the platform is acquired by the fire department at the earliest,” said Rajiva Singh, president of the Noida Federation of Apartment Owners’ Association (NOFAA).
