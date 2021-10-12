Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Noida: Gautam Buddha University prepares to resume in-person classes from October 25
noida news

Noida: Gautam Buddha University prepares to resume in-person classes from October 25

The offline classes at the university have remained suspended since March 2020 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic
Meerut divisional commissioner Surendra Singh took additional charge of the university’s vice-chancellor on Tuesday. (Sourced)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 11:48 PM IST
By Shafaque Alam

The Gautam Buddha University (GBU) in Greater Noida is set to resume in-person classes from October 25. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Meerut divisional commissioner Surendra Singh who took additional charge of the university’s vice-chancellor on Tuesday.

Around 4,500 students of GBU are presently taking online classes. The offline classes at the university have remained suspended since March 2020 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The varsity had briefly opened its campus in March this year but it had to shut down again on account of the second wave of the pandemic.

“The normalcy is returning to the city since a significant population has been vaccinated. We are of the opinion that the university should also open so that the academic studies are streamlined,” Singh, 42, said.

The new vice-chancellor inspected different departments of the varsity and directed the officials to plan for offline studies from October 25. “The university will give additional 15 days for the first-year students to report to the campus. The health department will organise a vaccination camp for the students and the staff from October 23,” he said.

Singh has succeeded Prof BP Sharma, who retired on October 9. The new vice-chancellor said that the admission in this academic session is going on.

Officials said that the hostels will also open for the students soon. There are nearly 5,000 rooms in 12 boys’ and six girls’ hostels in the university.

AK Singh, director (international relations), GBU, said the university also attracts a significant number of international students from countries such as Vietnam, South Korea, Canada, Myanmar, Magnolia, Nepal, Yemen, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. “There are around 200 foreign students enrolled in different programmes. They are presently in their respective countries. We will inform them to join the offline classes,” he said.

The university offers 124 academic programmes in technology, management, engineering, law, humanity, cyber security, business analytics, data science, among others.

