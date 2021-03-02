Noida, Ghaziabad given vaccination target of 1.58 lakh for March

Ghaziabad: In order to get wider coverage of the Covid-19 vaccination for the elderly, the Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out guidelines for a greater number of working days for government and private hospitals involved in vaccination work and also reserved the time slots in urban and rural areas for those availing pre-registration and walk-in modes.

The government has directed that about 25% of the beneficiaries under category 3 will be vaccinated in March and identified about 65,048 such beneficiaries for Gautam Budh Nagar and 93,480 for Ghaziabad districts.

The beneficiaries under the category 3 include citizens above 60 years of age and those above 45 years but suffering co-morbid conditions. In the first two rounds of the vaccination drive, health-care workers and front-line workers were covered and many of them have also been given their second dose.

As per directions issued by Amit Mohan Prasad, UP’s additional chief secretary (health), the government district hospitals and medical colleges will work six days a week for Covid vaccination while the other government health-care facilities like the primary health centres, community health centres and dispensaries will take up vaccination on three days -- Monday, Thursday and Friday.

Overall, 19,778,507 estimated beneficiaries (total estimated population aged over 60 years + 10% additional) has been identified across the state and the overall target for the month of March is 4944627, said the directions issued by Prasad.

The Ghaziabad district health department said that government hospitals will start the vaccination from March 4. “We have about 70 different government health-care centres and two district hospitals which have been identified to meet the target for March. We have also identified 33 private hospitals and five of these have deposited money for procuring vaccine. They can start with vaccination process, while the government centres will start the process from March 4,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

In GB Nagar, health officials said that they will start the vaccination as per guidelines on March 4.

“We will definitely start vaccination from March 4 and we have identified about 15 government health-care facilities and 22 private hospitals for the purpose. Private hospitals are expected to come and procure vaccine,” said Dr Deepak Ohri, chief medical officer of GB Nagar.

“The private hospitals can take up vaccination on minimum of four days and maximum of seven days in a week. The private sector will now take up vaccination only on paid basis and the health workers and front-line workers, who took up the first free dose at private hospitals, will now be shifted to the government facilities where they can get the jab free of cost,” said Gupta, Ghaziabad CMO.

Under the current phase of vaccination, the private hospitals can administer one dose at the rate of ₹250 and they have also been asked to procure a minimum of 100 vaccine doses and further in multiples of 100 doses.

In Ghaziabad, the health department has identified the District Women Hospital and the Sanjay Nagar Combined District Hospital to take up vaccination on six days.

“The slots at the urban centres will be 60% for those coming through the self-registration mode and 40% for those who come in through the walk-in mode. It happened in Ghaziabad that more people walked in instead of taking up self-registration mode. Further, those coming in through the self-registration, will be able to get preferential vaccination from 9am to 11am and thereafter, from 11am onwards to 5pm, the other beneficiaries will be vaccinated on ‘first come, first served’ basis,” Gupta added.

For the centres in rural areas, the ratio of beneficiaries coming through self-registration and walk-in modes is divided equally at 50%, the officials said.

