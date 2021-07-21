Noida: GIMS to study safety of administering two different jabs

The Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida, has proposed to study 12 important issues surrounding Covid-19, including the safety of administering two different vaccines and the association of the virus with fungal diseases like mucormycosis, also known as black fungus.

The proposals have been sent to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which will fund the approved studies.

GIMS director Dr (Brig) Rakesh Gupta said that after the second wave of Covid infections, the ICMR had asked medical colleges in the country to propose studies on topics mainly related to the impact on patients after infection.

“The last date of sending the proposal was June 30 this year. We’ve sent proposals on 12 important subjects. The main aim of the studies is to examine the impact the pandemic has had on people of different age groups,” he said.

He said the studies include the role of the short-term oral medication estradiol in post-menopausal symptomatic Covid-19 patients, evaluation of efficacy and safety of cross vaccination for Covid-19, a sero-immune response based prospective observational study of booster dose of vaccine and maternal and neonatal immunogenicity pattern in Covid-19 recovered and inoculated pregnant and lactating mothers.

“We will also look into Covid-19 infections after vaccination among health care workers and genomic and immunological analysis of Sars-CoV-2 mutants and its association with enhanced opportunistic fungal infection with special reference to mucormycosis. If the ICMR is unable to finance us, the GIMS administration will begin the research from their own funds,” he said.

Earlier, the ICMR had approved nine studies from GIMS, many of which are on the verge of completion, said Dr Saurabh Srivastava who is the head of medicine and the nodal officer of the Covid-19 ward in GIMS. “It included and assessment of safety and efficacy of convalescent plasma to limit Covid-19, mental and social health of healthcare workers, involved in Covid-19 management and protocol for evaluation of rapid antigen test,” he said. “This time we have also proposed to look into ways to address Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy through evidence based behavioural change in UP.”

Dr Srivastava said that there won’t be a cut-off date for the study.

Dr NK Sharma, the president of Noida chapter of IMA, said that such research will certainly provide better Covid-19 management techniques. “Medical science is always based on new research. It’ll certainly benefit the medical fraternity,” he said.