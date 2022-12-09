Noida, Greater Noida, Yeida to lure investors from Japan, S Korea

The Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authorities have been tasked to lure investors from Japan, South Korea and Singapore by holding roadshows later this month, officials said on Thursday.

Officials of the three authorities will be visiting these countries in a bid to attract investment and urge business firms to set up units in Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway region, sources added.

Delegations from the three industrial bodies will be on a 9-day-long foreign tour to organise roadshows there. The objective is to brief potential investors about the current plot schemes and push them to sign contracts and set up industrial units in the three industrial cities.

“We will explain the terms and conditions of different schemes, which have been launched to sell our industrial plots so that potential investors are aware of their benefits. We want to attract investors so that they set up manufacturing units of electronic products as well as medical equipment. We have a host of schemes for the medical device park and electronics hubs being developed along the Yamuna Expressway near the Noida International Airport site in Jewar”, said Arun Vir Singh, Yeida chief executive officer (CEO), who will leave for Japan and South Korea on Friday evening.

“We will be holding seminars and roadshows to advertise our schemes,” CEO Singh added.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had set a target of attracting investments worth ₹10 lakh crore in 2023-24 but it has been revised to ₹15 lakh crore now. The Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authorities have been told to raise investments worth ₹6,000 crore each to meet the target, sources added.

“We have already signed MoUs with a few investors, who have promised to make investments worth ₹2,000 crore and have plans to sign more agreements in the upcoming days,” said Ritu Maheshwari, CEO of the Noida and Greater Noida authorities.

The three authorities have launched plot schemes for group housing societies, hotels, shops, hospitals and nursing homes ahead of the ‘UP Global Investors’ Summit’ scheduled in February 2023.

